Kate Henshaw Resumes Workout Routine, Pens Appreciation Note To Fans Amid Mother’s Passing

Kate Henshaw, a fitness enthusiast and film actor, has begun working out despite her ongoing grief over her mother.

On Friday, March 1, Kate’s mother passed away. She announced the news on Instagram four days later, at which point she stopped using the platform.

She wrote,

“Dear friends and fans. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear mother on Marcy 1st 2024. Your prayers mean the world to me during this difficult time, Please keep my family in your thoughts. REST IN PEACE MUMMY.

“Love, Kate Henshaw.”

Today, March 15, the fitness fanatic returned to Instagram and shared a video of herself starting her gym workout.

The actress also expressed gratitude to everyone who contacted her, stating that even though it has just been two weeks, it feels much longer.

Kate Henshaw wrote:

“Exercise is my go-to place for comfort, release, and boost for my mood after God Almighty, family, and friends.

“How do I begin to say thank you to everyone?? Is it the daily DMs filled with prayers, encouragement, and support? Is it the texts?

Is it the calls? Is the flowers? Is it the tonnes of food and drink? Is it the presence of my Tribe??

“I pray my gratitude suffices because it comes from the depth of my heart…God alone will repay, honour, and bless everyone who reached out to me..

“Not 100% yet but…. One day at a time.. One step at a time.

“It’s just been 2 weeks, but it feels longer.”

SEE POST: