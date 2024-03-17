The Federal Government has charged the Nigerian Police Force to develop a new strategy against terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country.

Ibrahim Gaidam, Minister of Police Affairs, gave the charge at the weekend during his visit to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He also urged the police to take the fight to the doorsteps of the criminals by seeking out their hideouts, disrupting their operations, and dismantling their networks.

Accompanied by the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, he maintained that all enemies of peace in the country should no longer be given the opportunity to strike first.

“In our fight against these enemies of peace, we must embrace a new strategy, a strategy of aggression. We must no longer wait for the enemy to strike. We must take the fight to their very doorstep.

“We must seat out their hideouts and stop their operations and dismantle their networks. Being on the defensive has only emboldened our enemies and allowed them to be stronger. It is time for us to change the narrative to shape the balance of power at our table,” he said.

Commenting, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, expressed optimism that the battle against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country will be won.

Egbetokun also pledged that the police, under his leadership, will continue to partner with the ministry in the discharge of its core mandate.

He said, “The ministry and the police have had a very robust relationship in the past. I want to assure you, Your Excellency, that we are committed to this robust relationship.

“We will continue to partner with your ministry and ensure that the good of democracy is delivered to members of the public.”