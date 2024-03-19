Nigerian artist Ugbekile David Osemeke, also known as Boy Spyce, has remarked that individuals who criticise his female colleague, Simi, are unaware of her talents.

Recall few days ago Simi came under fire from some fans calling for her to change her voice, saying her sound was monotonous.

In response to the criticism, Boy Spyce stated that Simi had inspired him to write a song that he is working on, emphasising that detractors are unaware of her talent.

On his X handle, the Mavin Records artist tweeted:

“Writing a ballad song rn in my car and jamming Simi’s Simisola album for inspo … Omo y’all don’t realize how talented that woman is!”