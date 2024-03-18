Pastor Jerry Eze, the Convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), and his wife, Eno Jerry, are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

The Clergyman Jerry Eze who recently celebrated his wife’s birthday took to his Instagram page to gush over her referring to her as one of the strongest woman he knows.

He wrote,

Happy 17th Wedding Anniversary to Us!

I love you Nwunyem….One of the Strongest Women I know….Committed ; Passionate ; My Stability ; My Fearless Warrior ( I mean this literally).

Blessed Is He that finds You because through THICKS AND THIN, You stand strong and unmoved.

Love you thoroughly !!!

In response, his wife also noted if she was given the chance to say Yes to him again, she would say it over and over.

READ MORE: Why I Don’t Want To Have Kids – Shade Ladipo Reveals

She wrote,

HAPPY 17TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US❤️❤️❤️It’s been 23 Years Now since I first said YES to you. And I will still say YES YES and YES again😘😘😘😘

I love you My Hero❤️

I love you My King❤️

I love you My Buddy❤️

I will always love youuuuu ❤️❤️❤️❤️

SEE POST: