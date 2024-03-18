Nike Unveils New Kits For Super Eagles (Photos)

The new Super Eagles jerseys for the 2024–2025 football season have been unveiled by global clothing company, Nike.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigeria’s jerseys were among many national team kits revealed in a video shared on Nike’s Instagram page on Monday.

The Super Eagles, will wear a modern design of green and black as away jersey.

While the home jersey is not yet on Nike’s website for sales, the away kit is on the sportswear company’s website with a price tag of £124.99 which is over N240,000.

Disclosing this via its Instagram, page, Nike said: “The Nigeria 2024 National Team Away Kit celebrates the crossover of football and subculture that brings a unique Naija style to the Super Eagles’ game,” Nike said of the new away jersey.

READ MORE: “Super Eagles Are In Dangerous Point”- Sunday Oliseh

“The modern black and green design represents the creative communities that connect across the country whenever the national team takes to the pitch.

“This kit is made from Dri-FIT ADV, an innovative fabric designed to help keep you cool, light and dry in the moments that matter most.”