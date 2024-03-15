“Super Eagles Are In Dangerous Point”- Sunday Oliseh

As Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, continue to search for the next manager, ex-Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has predicted that the national team could witness problem, following their second-place finish in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, if the right measures are not taken.

In an interview with Channels Television, on Thursday, Oliseh believed that he is the the right person to manage the Nigeria team, urged stakeholders in NFF to fight against another round of Eagles’ decline.

He said: “We are at a dangerous point as a football country.

“After my generation stopped, Nigeria stopped winning and became irrelevant. We started celebrating ‘golden bronze’. But (Stephen) Keshi was able to come up and make up a team that won the 2013 AFCON.

READ MORE: Finidi George To Lead Super Eagles Of Nigeria Against Ghana, Mali

“However, immediately after that, we did not qualify for the 2015 and 2017 AFCON. Even though in 2015, the coach, in my opinion, is still one of the top coaches that we’ve ever had. So, we had a nosedive then, which is something I am afraid that may happen again, and that is something we have to fight against.”

Sunday Oliseh coached the Super Eagles from July 2015 to February 2016.

He took over the Eagles after they failed to feature in the 2015 AFCON.