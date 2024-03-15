Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere, popularly called Odumeje, General Overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, has refuted claims that he deals in occultism and diabolism.

Odumeje made clarifications amid admonition by gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan that Christians should be weary of the ‘abido shaker’ trend, stressing that it makes a mockery of the Christian faith.

READ ALSO: “I See Fire Coming On Dangote Refinery, Bring Him To My Church For Prayers To Save Him” – Pastor Odumeje

“Been seeing videos and people writing ‘Abido Shaker’ and the rest… Believers, the things we find funny are a mockery of our faith. We should shut things like this down! No, it’s not funny! You will be shocked at how gullible some people are! #wakeup,” Oyekan had said.

Reacting, Odumeje said in a video sighted online, that his miracles are all about Jesus, adding that he’s Christlike.

His words: “I don’t have anything to do with fake power; only Jesus appears to me. I have never gone to any place or native doctor to seek power. It’s all about Jesus.”