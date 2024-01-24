“I See Fire Coming On Dangote Refinery, Bring Him To My Church For Prayers To Save Him” – Pastor Odumeje

Pastor Odumeje recently shared a revelation with his congregation during a sermon.

He disclosed that he had seen a dream in which the Dangote Refinery caught fire.

Odumeje added that he had seen the refinery being set on fire in a vision and that Dangote, the refinery’s owner, should make a concerted effort to visit him.

The pastor stated that even though he had preferred to keep the knowledge to himself, he felt moved by the spirit to share it.

In his words,

“Dangote, bring him here I’ll save him before that oil refinery burn I see fire coming in that oil kingdom please I’m praying tell Dangote I say it, I’m telling you that’s all, I saw where they’re are burning that oil catch fire I saw fire on that Dangote oil something I have seen it I wanted to keep quiet I say I’m prophesying I don’t know when God push it out of me because there’s so many things I want to keep quiet until God finish with Nigeria I don’t want to talk about anything”

SEE VIDEO: