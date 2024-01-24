Yul Edochie Appreciates Nigerians Over Outpour Of Love After Launching Online Ministry

Nollywood star, Yul Edochie has written an appreciation note to the public after launching his online ministry.

Yul disclosed on Tuesday that he is at last prepared to answer God’s call to serve Him and share the authentic truth of his maker.

The actor declared that his online ministry, The Salvation Ministry, will begin with a gospel sermon.

Now, on his Instagram page, he expressed gratitude to the public for engaging with his message. He credited it to God being at work and commended his fans for being the best.

Since love is the most important lesson that God can teach us, Yul pointed out that his Ministry, which will formally open on Sunday, has a lot to offer the world.

He wrote,

“Wow!

50 thousand likes on Facebook.

30 thousand comments. One thousand two hundred shares.

Over 24 thousand likes on Instagram, with over eleven thousand comments.

Just in 24hrs. 24hrs only.

The stats are deafening.

This is God at work.

My fans are the best.

Truly appreciated.

Thank you so much for the love.

The most important teaching of God is LOVE.

I have so much to tell the world.

That talk wey dem no suppose talk I go talk am as e be.

Sunday. 5-6pm on Yul Edochie TV on youtube.

The link is on my bio.

See you all there”.

