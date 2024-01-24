Mercy Aigbe Hails Husband, Kazim Adeoti As He Marks Birthday

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, is undoubtedly in love, as she has expressed her affection for her husband, Kazim Adeoti, on his birthday today.

She called him her soulmate, best friend for eternity, favourite person on earth, and partner in everything as she made two posts on her Instagram page honouring him.

She added that he makes life wonderful for her, and his companionship means everything to her because he is her strength and anchor, and she adores him.

Cheering on to many years for him, Mercy said how lucky she is to be living her life with him.

“Happy birthday to the absolute love of my life, my forever bestie, my favorite human, my soulmate, my partner in everything

You make life so special and your companionship means the world to me… You are my strength, my anchor and I love you with all my heart! … I appreciate so many things about you babe, your calmness, your character, your integrity, your sense of humor, and how fun you are

I am so blessed to be doing life you!……. Cheers to many more fulfilling years of us together! Breaking boundaries, making good money, and traveling the world.

I Love you today, tomorrow, and forever @kazimadeoti”.

She lauded him as the world’s most loving, caring, supporting, and sincere person in another post.

“Happy birthday to the most supportive, loving, kind, and genuine person on the planet. My very handsome husband, the latest BABA ADINNI in town @kazimadeoti may Allah shield you from all evil, and fill you with lots of joy, blessings in abundance, wisdom, and great health! Love you D’Owner”.

On his part, the celebrant acknowledged how fortunate he is to be able to witness his birth anniversary.

He said that he had received many blessings in the last year on all fronts.

“It is a blessed day of my birth anniversary. I feel great and super excited. The past year came with huge blessings for me at all levels of human endeavors.

Alhamdulilah Robili Al-amin for His infinite love and guidance. I pray for a greater 2024″.

