Govt Declares Curfew As Many Feared Dead In Fresh Plateau Crisis

Some yet to be identified individuals have been killed in a fresh crisis in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that several houses, including churches and mosques, were burnt down, during the incident.

Following the horrible development, the Governor of the state, Caleb Mutfwang had declared a 24-hour curfew in the Mangun local government due to the unrest in the area.

Speaking on the reason for the curfew during an interview with newsmen, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and Homeland Safety, Brig.-Gen. Gakji Shipi said that the situation was caused by a misunderstanding between two individuals in the council area.

Gakji said: “The current situation in Mangu is a result of two people that escalated. The crisis is not political or has anything to do with the farmers-herders crisis. It was just two human beings that had an altercation and by coincidence, one of them happens to be a herder and the other person is a native.

“The native was crossing with his motorcycle and the Fulani was grazing his cattle and crossing the road and that obstructed traffic and there was an altercation between them. When that happened, the Fulani people came in support of their own and the natives also came in support of their own and the thing just got out of hands and that led to the imposition of curfew in Mangu.”