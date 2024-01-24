Rita Edochie Criticises Yul Over Decision To Become Gospel Preacher

Actor Yul Edochie, the newest Daddy G.O. in town, has been made fun of by Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie as he announces intentions to launch his ministry.

It was previously reported on Tuesday that the controversial actor revealed he was about to make his biggest life revelation on social media.

He later rolled out a flyer on his Instagram account indicating his intention to become a preacher and proclaimed that his ministry would henceforth be known as True Salvation Ministry (TSM) and his program would be aired on YouTube, he further encouraged everyone to attend in order to actually experience salvation.

Rita Edochie, who has supported May Edochie throughout their contentious marriage, responded by making fun of the star on her Instagram page.

She acknowledged the newest Daddy G.O. and Mummy G.O. and said that a fresh issue appears every morning.

She wrote: “DADDY G.O AND MUMMY G.O WE MUEVEEEEEEEEEEEE. THE WAHALA IS NEW EVERY MORNING. WAHALA BE LIKE BICYCLE.”

READ MORE: Reaction As Hushpuppi Reportedly Celebrates Tunde Ednut’s Birthday In Prison With Exquisite Meal And Drinks

See some comments below…

jfkennedy461 suggested: “Mama please pray 🙏 for your son ,juju Jezebel don finish him ooo, it’s ain’t funny anymore 😢😢😢”

carolchintu wrote: “I feel sorry for yul the man is depressed 😢”

susankyarinpa said: “It’s better you take him to rehabilitation center yul is not ok”

SEE POST: