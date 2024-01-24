Why We Impeached Ogun Assembly Speaker, Oluomo — Member

Details surrounding the impeachment of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Oluomo have come to light.

Oluomo was impeached on Tuesday, and swiftly Oludaisi Elemide was appointed as the new Speaker in his place.

The impeached Speaker had been facing allegations ranging from financial impropriety to poor leadership of the State Assembly.

Reacting, Soneye Damilola Kayode, representing Obafemi Owode Constituency, said Oluomo had been pocketing and diverting the funds meant for the lawmakers.

He disclosed that Oluomo lied that the Governor, Dapo Abiodun, was not giving the House any money, only for members of the House to find out that the ex Speaker has been receiving money but kept such information from them.

According to him, Oluomo kept pitting members against each other, noting he was foisted on them by the Party, All Progressives Congress as they never wanted him as Speaker.

“We never wanted him, but the leadership of the party thought he was a former Speaker, so we should allow him to continue as a Speaker. We all agreed as faithful party persons.

“Now the situation is: Oluomo will go everywhere; he will come to us as members and tell us the governor has not approved for us any money, the governor has not given us any money, and that we should manage.

“We keep managing. We later found out that the governor had been giving us money. He takes a memo to the governor, the governor gives him money, and he comes back to tell us he did not give him any money.

“Let me give you a good example of this: the quarters allowance. When we came back, the governor gave us money for renovation. Oluomo took the remaining one and embezzled it.

“Now, 18 of us came together and said we cannot be the same. How can we manage our future? He keeps inciting members against each other. This is so bad we cannot take it any more.

“We have now changed the leadership of the House. The House is now under the leadership of Hon Elemide and we remain the same. He (Oluomo) should go and clear his name with the EFCC.”