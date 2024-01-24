‘Some Soldiers Get Less Than N50,000 Monthly’ — Ndume Advocates Income, Manpower Review For Security Agencies

Ali Ndume, the Senate Majority Chief Whip, on Tuesday, expressed concern over the inadequate remuneration of security agencies in the country.

He highlighted that recruits receive less than N50,000 monthly.

The former Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, further urged the Federal Government to promptly reassess the stipends and salaries for active military personnel.

He emphasized the insufficient number of security agencies and personnel to effectively address the country’s security challenges.

“The recruits are paid less than N50,000 in some cases. How can you pay somebody money that cannot buy him a bag of rice and you expect him to go and sacrifice and put in his best?”

“How can you pay a Nigerian soldier, for example, an allowance of N1,200 as his daily money and pay him N2,000 only as Duty Tour Allowance and put him in the theatre? Some from Lagos, Oyo, and Ondo moved to Maiduguri,” he queried while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

READ ALSO: ‘We Give People Load They Can Carry For Efficient Result’ — Tinubu Defends Cabinet Size

“Their parents are expecting that they will send them something monthly and you pay the guy N50,000 or less. These are the major challenges that the government must rise to. Right now we don’t have enough security agencies or personnel to handle the security challenges,” he added.

Making a case for the urgent increment of salaries for security agencies, the lawmaker representing Borno South said the Nigerian government last increased their salaries in 2008.

He advocated the recruit of more security operatives, to make up for the deficit manpower in the Nigerian Police Force as well as the Nigerian Army.

Asides salary increments and recruitments, Ndume urged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration to provide adequate equipment for the military to address the nation’s threats and also boost their morale.

“What the President must do is to review the salaries of the Nigerian Armed Forces because it was last reviewed in 2008, we are in 2023.

“We should review the salary of all the security agencies, we should increase the number of security agencies, especially police, and the Nigerian Army. We should equip them adequately and we should motivate them,” he added.