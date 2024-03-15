“Lord Lamba’s Action After Queen’s Engagement Was To Sabotage Her Big Day” – Tolanibaj (Video)

Tolanibaj, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has commented on the online drama involving skit maker Lord Lamba and his baby mama Queen.

It should be noted that the reality celebrity and single mother of one is engaged, and she led her wedding introduction on Wednesday at her hometown in Akwa Ibom.

Following the news of her engagement, her baby daddy, Lord Lamba, attempted to sabotage her great moment by publicly acknowledging his daughter the same day.

Tolanibaj remarked in a recent podcast, Bahd and Boujee, that his actions were creating the impression of a jealous ex who does not want his ex happy.

According to Tolanibaj, Lord Lamba’s action was that of a deadbeat father who only wanted to take responsibility when he realised another man had taken over his duties.

The reality star and podcast presenter mentioned how certain men, such as Lord Lamba, do not want to see their ex happy and will go to any length to ruin their happiness.

In her words,

“It is giving if anybody can’t be with you, no one can be with you. Not even a congratulation, there were some text messages posted by Gistlover or Cutie Julls. But it was giving deadbeat, it was giving a bit like Queen kept on crying for help, wanting support from Lord Lamba but when she now got a new boo that’s ready to support her and take care of her child that’s when he now wants to take responsibility.

There are lots of men that are like that, they can’t fathom if you’re not happy with me, you met someone else, that’s not going to work. They are going to put sand in your Garri”.

SEE INTERVIEW BELOW: