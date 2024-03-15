Finidi George To Lead Super Eagles Of Nigeria Against Ghana, Mali

Assistant manager to ex-Super Eagles Manager, Jose Pesiero, Finidi George, will be in charge of the team this March.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the National team are currently without a manager after the contract of Peseiro expired on February 29.

It was gathered that the Super Eagles, who finished second in the just concluded 2023 African Cup of Nations will be having two friendly games later this month.

The first friendly is against their West African rivals, Ghana on March 22, and against Mali on March 26.

The two international friendly matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

However, in an interview with PUNCH on Wednesday, Ademola Olajire, the Director of Communications, Nigeria Football Federation, confirmed that the Enyimba boss, Finidi George, will be in charge of the team during the international window.

Recall that NFF, in an advertisement on its website calling for applications, the football governing body stated that the prospective Eagles coach “must have proven experience at the elite level of football.”

Finidi is among the coaches in the race for the Eagles head coach job.