NFF Denies Report Of Eguavoen’s Appointment As Super Eagles’ Interim Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has debunked a viral report claiming that it appointed former Nigeria player, Austin Eguavoen, as an interim manager of the Super Eagles.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, stepped down at the weekend after the expiration of his contract.

Meanwhile, following Peseiro’s resignation, it was speculated that the NFF had replaced Peseiro with Eguavoen, as the interim manager of the Super Eagles.

However, a source at the NFF told The Nation that such a report was a “joke.”

The source said: “There’s nothing for Eguavoen as far as I know, and, in fact, nobody ever mentioned him in any capacity for the Super Eagles,” the source said, adding that those thrusting Eguavoen forward for the job are only jokers.

“I think those guys are just joking. Nobody has mentioned Eguavoen as Super Eagles’ interim manager.”