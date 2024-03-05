“Don Jazzy Gave Me His Blessings, I Left Mavin Records Amicably” – Reekado Banks

Renowned artist Ayoleyi Hanniel Solomon, better known by his stage name Reekado Banks, has refuted rumours that he and Mavin Records CEO Don Jazzy fell out.

He stated that there is no conflict between him and his previous music label boss, as popularly assumed, and that he left the record label on good terms because his contract had expired and he wanted to move on.

During an interview with controversial media personality Daddy Freeze, Reekado Banks revealed details regarding their connection.

When asked what problem he had with Don Jazzy, he replied that there was no animosity because the label boss had brought him up from nothing to his current position.

According to the ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ singer, he notified the Mavin boss that he intended to quit once his contract expired, and Don Jazzy gave him his blessings.

In his words,

“That man took me from absolutely nothing, I wonder why anybody would think there is a problem anywhere, there never was. Everything was amicable, the end of the contract came, I wanted to leave and he gave me his blessings.

I really do not understand why anybody would think otherwise. I feel like it’s just a tradition in the Nigerian record label business for artistes to break out angrily from their record label and I feel like that is being imposed on my relationship.”