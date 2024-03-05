Ebuka Uchendu Recounts Experience Of Being Jobless For Years Before Stardom

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a reality television host, has shared his story about falling into depression amid Joblessness.

In an interview with Channels Television’s ‘Morning Dew’, Ebuka discussed his ascent to stardom, describing his tragic experiences and challenges before becoming famous.

The BBNaija presenter revealed that he spent his money studying Entertainment Law in the United States because he wanted to build a large law company; however, his ambition did not come true because he was unable to secure a job.

To make matters worse, he retreated from the spotlight following his time on Big Brother Naija, causing many people in the entertainment world to forget him.

According to him, he got incredibly confused, depressed, and nearly gave up on his dream of being a TV host before luck smiled on him.

The media star was able to get back on his feet after landing a job as a TV host and learning a lot of lessons that helped to mould him into the person he is today.

Speaking about his goal of starting a legal practice, Ebuka mentioned how the Nigerian entertainment industry doesn’t respect entertainment attorneys, which is why most musicians wind up fighting their record labels.

“I started working on Tv in 2006, and I hosted a few tv show between 2006 and 2010 and I went to the United States to get a master degree, I had this bright idea to get this intellectual property law degree and come back and setup this entertainment law firm and be the greatest entertainment lawyer in Nigeria at the time and I came back I had spent all my money in school and I did not have a job, 2012 was hard because it was at a time people had already forgotten me because I was off the screen for two years” he said in part.

Watch the interview video below…