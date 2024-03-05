Edo 2024: ‘We Wish Him Well On His Journey To Court, We’re Not Worried’ — PDP To Shaibu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is not concerned about the legal threat of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, amidst the dispute over the recognition of Asue Ighodalo as the Party’s gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming election.

Recall that Shaibu recently visited the Party’s national headquarters, demanding recognition as the authentic governorship candidate.

He also raised concerns about facing potential impeachment for advocating for the correct procedures within the Edo State PDP.

The controversy stems from parallel primaries held on February 22, 2023, which saw both Shaibu and Ighodalo emerge as gubernatorial candidates.

READ ALSO: “Your Policies Can’t Bring Economic Growth” — Obaseki Slams CBN

Despite this, the PDP has maintained Ighodalo as the sole candidate and issued him a certificate of return.

Responding to Shaibu’s threats in a chat with Daily Trust, PDP’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ibrahim Abdullahi, expressed the Party’s indifference, stating, “We are not worried. We wish the deputy governor well on his journey to the court. We are waiting for him.”

Abdullahi who questioned Shaibu’s stance, pointed out that other aspirants who contested the primary had accepted the Party’s reconciliation efforts.

He however emphasized the need for unity and reconciliation within the party and highlighted the availability of legal mechanisms to address disputes.