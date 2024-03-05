Janemena, a renowned Nigerian social media influencer, has stunned internet users by showing off her daughter publicly for the first time.

Finally posting her daughter on social media, Janemena, a dancer and social media influencer, gave the impression that she was expecting a child for her husband, Alex Plies, months ago.

The influencer took to her official Instagram account to post a heartwarming video of herself, her husband, and their newborn baby.

The video captured how her family evolved from one to two babies.

Sharing the video, she captioned …

“16•02•2024~~3•7KG❤️.”

In another post, the mother of two wrote …

“My heart has been Osas Osamudiamen by this man. I just pray the bottle we both haff locked ourselves in will never be found, Amen🙏😤 I go call on video call once our baby comes this month🤸🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️🤸🏽‍♀️”

