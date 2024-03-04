“I Don’t Like Being Called An Underrated Artist” – Waje

Waje, a Nigerian singer, has stated that she dislikes being referred to as a “underrated artist.”

Waje’s followers, particularly on social media, have labelled the singer as “underrated,” claiming that given her talent and contributions to the music industry, she deserves more recognition than she receives.

However, in the most recent episode of the Secrets Behind the Scenes podcast, Waje stated that she would like not to be considered to as an unappreciated artist.

She added that “underrated” is not a positive complement, as many people believe.

In her words,

“I do not like being addressed as an underrated artist. Words have power. Some people might celebrate it [being called underrated] and make it like, ‘People see who I am and that’s why they said so.’

Your perception of success is between you and your mind.”