Kate Henshaw Breaks Silence, Announces Passing Of Her Mother

Kate Henshaw, a popular Nollywood actress, has turned to social media to officially announce her mother’s death, which occurred on March 1.

It should be noted that the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, originally broke the news when announcing the death of Nollywood veteran John Okafor, well known as Mr Ibu.

Kate Henshaw announced on Instagram that her mother died on March 1, 2024.

During this trying moment, she said that her friends’ and fans’ prayers mean the world to her and asked them to keep her family in their prayers.

She composed,

“Dear friends and fans. It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my dear mother on March 1st 2024. Your prayers mean the world to me during this difficult time. Please keep my family in your thoughts. REST IN PEACE MUMMY.”

