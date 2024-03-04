Reno Omokri Gives Insight On Why Moses Bliss Chose To Marry Ghanaian Woman Over Nigerian

Reno Omokri, a popular and outspoken media figure, recently expressed his opinion on Moses Bliss marrying a Ghanaian woman.

He remarked that as someone who has travelled to Ghana, their women are simpler to relate to than many Nigerian women.

He also disclosed that, in Ghana and several other nations, women are free to fall in love without requesting financial support from their partner.

He went on to say that if Nigeria had visa-free or visa-unarrival access, there would be an epidemic of unmarried women in the country because many Nigerian men travel within Africa and when they meet a beautiful woman who is not money conscious, they quickly lose interest in Nigerian women.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,

“I can understand why Moses Bliss married a Ghanaian. I have been to Ghana, and their women tend to be easier to relate with than many Southern Nigerian women. In fact, is love without billing still possible in Southern Nigeria? In our part of the world, ‘He is loving’ means ‘He is spending. When you tell many Southern Nigerian girls, ‘I love you’, they hear,

‘You owe me ’. Especially those with Industrial Money

If Nigeria had visa-free access to more countries, there would be an epidemic of unmarried women in Nigeria.

Because when Southern Nigerian men travel within Africa and outside Africa and encounter beautiful women who are not money conscious, they quickly lose their appetite for Nigerian women. Already, Nigerian men are considered a catch by South African and Kenyan women.

We urgently need a cultural reorientation amongst our women. Especially in Southern Nigeria. The monetisation of relationships in Southern Nigeria is just too suffocating. I am well-traveled, andhamsel to see the level of commercialisation of romance Kave seen in Southern Nigeria. I call it as I see it!”