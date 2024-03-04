“When I Was Nothing, Zlatan Used To Give Me Clothes And Money” – Carter Efe

Carter Efe, a popular Nigerian skit-maker, has remarked that content creators who make videos claiming to be assisting the needy are only exploiting people’s pain.

He decried the tendency of filming acts of generosity, while also revealing how ace rapper Zlatan Ibile used to silently assist him before becoming famous.

The content creator claimed that when he was still struggling, Zlatan gave him money and clothes, and no one knew about it since he did not shoot a video to promote his generosity.

Carter also stated that popular blogger Tunde Ednut once handed him N1 million but warned him not to share it on social media or tell anyone.

According to Carter Efe, those encounters taught him significant lessons, which is why he does not broadcast his intentions to aid anyone in public.

In his words,

“These content creators who make videos of people they’re helping are just making money off the sufferings of these helpless people. They’re not genuine. When I was nothing, Zlatan used to give me clothes and money. In fact, he gave me everything. He didn’t do a video so the world could see what he was doing.

Tunde Ednut once gave me 1 million naira and warned me not to tell anybody. These things taught me a lot. This is why when I help anybody, I don’t make noise or say anything about it.”