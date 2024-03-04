“You’ll Lick My Foot, Buy Me Car” – Portable States Conditions For Song Features

Controversial musician Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, has declared that henceforth, any of his colleagues who wish to include him in a song will have to both purchase him a car and kiss his foot.

The Zazu crooner made the announcement while celebrating his chart-topping collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Skepta.

He mentioned that many mocked him, but the international star decided to help him regardless.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session with fans, Portable disclosed: “People talked down on me but Skepta helped me. If you want to feature me on a song, you will have to lick my foot and buy me a car.”

Portable was featured on Skepta’s most recent track, ‘Tony Montana’.

The song is Portable’s first number-one single on Apple Music Nigeria since ‘Zazu’.