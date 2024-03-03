Chef Naira Victor Sets New Guinness World Cook-A-Thon Record

Benue Chef, Victor Tartenger, owner of Naira Victor Kitchen, who began a 135-hour Cook-a-Thon on Tuesday, February 27th, has surpassed Alan Fisher, the current Guiness World Record holder.

The Chef is nearing the end of a nonstop cooking marathon in Makurdi, Benue State’s capital.

March 3, 2024, is the scheduled end of Victor’s cook-a-thon, which commenced on Tuesday.

Aside from the free cuisine enjoyed by hundreds of fans and well-wishers at Tiger Bar, the cook-a-thon venue opposite B Police Division, food is sent to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Makurdi and surroundings for them to have a taste as well.