Don’t Sabotage Tinubu’s Efforts To Fix Nigeria – APC Chieftain Tells Governors

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, in Osun state, identified as Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, called on state governors to stop sabotaging the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in fixing Nigeria’s economy problem.

In a statement released on Sunday, Oyintiloye emphasized that it is impossible for Tinubu alone to fix Nigeria without the input of governors and senior civil servants.

He urged that they need to support the President with many initiatives by utilising their monthly allocation for poverty alleviation in their various states.

He said: “What the state governors are earning from the federal allocation since the removal of the fuel subsidy is capable of putting smiles on the faces of the people if judiciously used.

READ MORE: Hardship: “No Going Back On Reforms Despite Challenges”- Tinubu Insists

“This is the time for state governors, irrespective of political affiliation joins the president in fixing the economy by attending to the welfare of the people.

“What the president is doing at the centre to fix the economy will only be meaningful to the people if the state governors can lend a helping hand.

“What the governors are currently collecting as monthly allocation is more than enough to lift the people out of poverty in relation to what the president is doing.

“While the masses are shouting the name of the president at every slight discomfort, they should also hold their governors accountable, asking them what they are doing with the improved monthly allocation.

“To set the record straight, the governors have to come out and tell people of their states the amount they have collected since June last year and how they have administered the funds.