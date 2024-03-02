Ghanaian Bishop Slams Countrymen For Idolising Nigerian Clergymen, Cites Pastor Jerry Eze’s Crusade In Their Country

Ghanaian Bishop Sam Owusu has sparked outrage online after criticising Ghanaians for attending Nigerian preacher Jerry Eze’s recent crusade in their country.

Few days ago the Nigerian clergyman had attendance of over 60,000 people at his Christian crusade in Ghana.

Not satisfied with the record-breaking feat, Sam Owusu chastised Ghanaians for idolising Nigerian pastors while ignoring their own.

He pointed out that despite the fact that Ghanaians have anointed men of God, their people still favour their Nigerian colleagues.

He observed that Pastor Eze was able to draw a large crowd at his crusade in their country, whereas no Ghanaian preacher can go to Nigeria and draw the same crowd.

The Bishop warned them to begin honouring their own and explained that if they don’t respect their own, no nation will ever respect them.

In his words,

“Sometimes I am very surprised at Ghanaians, how hypocritical we are. We don’t respect or honor our own. We celebrate Foreigners more than our own. But no foreigner would celebrate our own. Look at how Ghanaian members and Christians follow Nigerian pastors and respect their men of God more than even Ghanaian pastors. As if we don’t have anointed men of God in this country. Every prophet or anointed man of God is considered fake in Ghana.

Last week, one of the young men in Nigeria came to do a prayer conference here, and over 50,000 people were there praying. There is no Ghanaian Pastor that will go to Nigeria and have that crowd, even 10%. Nigerians will never that’s why there is no big Ghanaian church in Nigeria. Nigeria loves and respects its own, as I am talking to you, one of my brothers just told me that he landed in Ghana and is also coming to do a crusade. We have anointed men of God here, but you don’t respect us.

And there is no way any nation will respect what you have rejected. The reason why no Ghanaian is celebrated in Nigeria or South Africa is because you haven’t been celebrated by your own people”.

Netizens react by criticising him for being jealous of his colleagues.

READ MORE: “You’ll Be Held Responsible If…” – Harrysong’s Ex-Wife, Alexer Issues Warning Over Their Kids

See some comments below…

Charles Inojie wrote, “How would you now be able to connect with the spirit and preach the gospel of love seeing that you harbor so much bitterness

Woli Arole wrote, “It’s paining this man. So sorry Pasta, this isn’t competition

Uchenna Nnanna wrote, “How can a pastor be this bitter about another Pastor? Is Christianity now a competition or what?

Actress Adaora Ukoh wrote, “NSPPD. We dey pray and e dey show. May God heal the hate in your heart, sir

Mima The 1sy wrote, “Eve their pastors dey jealous our own pastors. Can Ghanaians stop being a shadow?

Amen Sexy wrote, “Jealousy still dey ministry? No be Ghanaians dey organize Adom Praise? Leave Pastor Jerry alone and stray your own crusade and pull your own crowd. SMH

Don Witty Comedy wrote, “Na Ghana go collect the award for Most Jealous Nation”.

SEE VIDEO: