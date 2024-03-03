Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu Is Dead

John Okafor, Nollywood veteran actor popularly known as Mr Ibu, is dead.

The actor reportedly passed away at Evercare Hospital in Lagos State after after he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) few days ago.

He died of cardiac arrest after he had a relapse about a week ago and was rushed to the Lagos-based hospital, a close associate of the family confirmed to Channels Television.

Recall that the 62-year old had battled health issues that led to the amputation of his two legs.

READ ALSO: Mr Ibu Returns Home After Months of Being Hospitalized, Actor Ken Erics Visits Him

He was diagnosed with diseased blood vessels.

His family had solicited funds from Nigerians, saying the actor “had constant clotting of the blood in his leg [diseased blood vessels] and other health challenges posing a risk to his life, therefore the need for the amputation.”

President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rolla, also confirmed the actor’s death.