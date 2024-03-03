FG Summons TCN, AEDC, IBEDC Heads Over Poor Power Supply

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has invited the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the heads of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company for a meeting over poor power supply.

The Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the minister, Bolaji Tunji, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to him, the power supply in those service areas should have improved because of the pressure mounted on GenCos to increase their output.

Tunji added that the minister has threatened non-performing DisCos nationwide with “outright licence revocation”.

He also stated that the minister also directed TCN to commence repair work on the damaged transmission lines.

He said: “These two DisCos have been summoned due to the worsening power supply situation in their regions despite improved supply from TCN.

“So, we expect power supply to have improved across the country, unlike what we are experiencing in some regions presently.

“Findings revealed that some distribution companies were deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN, while some power lines were also damaged by vandals in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan regions.”