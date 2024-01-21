Mr Ibu Returns Home After Months of Being Hospitalized, Actor Ken Erics Visits Him

Ken Erics, a Nollywood actor, has melted many people’s hearts after sharing a video of his visit to legendary actor John Okafor, often known as Mr Ibu.

The actor, who is still recovering, is officially back home to the delight of his colleagues and fans

after spending months in the hospital.

Ken Erics posted a video of himself paying respects to the legendary actor on his Instagram page.

He wrote in his description that the purpose of the video was to make the fans and lovers of the actor smile.

“Happy Sunday lovelies. Something to brighten your day @realmribu”, he captioned.

Many flooded his comment section with heartfelt messages praising the light-skinned actor for paying a visit to him.

See some comments…

Onyi Aloysius wrote, “Happy Sunday to you both. Just what I needed

Gloria Sarfo wrote, “God is good. Bless you, both superstars

Ibiwari Etuk wrote, “Uncle Ibu is back home. Glory to God

Christian Somto wrote, “Normally Mr Ibu na comedian. We miss you legend”.

Ebelle Okaro wrote, “To God be the glory

Georgina Ibeh wrote, “You are amazing Ken. God bless you

Sedates Saviour wrote, “Oh I love to see this. Ken thank you for that visit, soothes the soul

Ruud Ugo wrote, “Thank God.

