“I Celebrate The Priceless Gift Of Life” – Eniola Ajao Writes As She Clocks 41 Today

Eniola Ajao, a Nollywood actress, is 41 today, January 21st, and she is celebrating with a heart full of thankfulness to her Maker.

The talented actress took to Instagram to share gorgeous images, announcing that she is excited to celebrate another year of her life.

She described her birthday as a special day and added that all she wanted to do was thank the Almighty God for the gift of life.

According to her, she is celebrating the valuable gift of life with joy, gladness, and thanks to God.

She prayed that He would continue to bless her throughout the year.

She wrote,

“It is with great pleasure that I celebrate another year of my life.

On this special day, I just want to give thanks to the Almighty God for the gift of life.

I pray that He continues to bless me throughout the year.

Today I celebrate the priceless gift of life with joy and gladness in my heart and praises to God.

Happy birthday to the AJAO TWINS”.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Medlin Boss, Esther Ene, kunle Afod, Juliana Olayode, and others sent birthday wishes to her.

READ MORE: “Married Men Now Act More Single Than Real Bachelors” – Podcaster Madame Joyce Spills

See some comments below…

Kunle Afod wrote, “Happy birthday to you sis

Esther Ene wrote, “Happy birthday

Adesola Ogunwusi wrote, “Happy birthday to you Eniola wishing you many happy returns”.

Juliana Olayode wrote, “Pressure ti wa ooo. Iya make way for the birthday girl

Medlin Boss wrote, “Happy Birthday. Most beautiful queen. You look angelic, may God bless your new age and perfect all that concerns you in Jesus Mighty name. I pray Amen

Kehinde Bankole wrote, “This is stunning. Happy birthday May lines fall for you in pleasant places all the days of your lives, you and Twinnie

SEE POST: