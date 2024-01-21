Moses Bliss Reflects On How He Met His Fiancée On Instagram

Moses Bliss, a popular gospel singer, has reflected on how he met his Ghanaian fiancée on Instagram a year ago.

Recall that the musician proposed to his Ghanaian fiancée a few days ago, sparking joy among Nigerians and his admirers all over the world.

Moses Bliss shared on his Instagram page how he met her.

According to him, his wife-to-be tagged him in a video of herself dancing and demonstrating her moves to the beats of his music playing in the background.

The singer had commented on the video at the time, praising her steps.

He disclosed that the moment and the message signified the start of their eternal journey.

Moses Bliss said that only the divine one could have planned their encounter and prayed for others who are trusting on God to perform the same miracle.

Sharing the video, he captioned …

“Exactly 1 year ago today, “Jan 20th 2023” I was tagged in this video by @mariewiseborn and the rest is history.

There are somethings only God can orchestrate🥺

For someone believing God for this kind of testimony may God divinely work out your testimony in Jesus name.”

