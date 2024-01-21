“Married Men Now Act More Single Than Real Bachelors” – Podcaster Madame Joyce Spills

Madame Joyce, a popular podcaster and media figure, recently shared her thoughts on some married men.

She made her opinion known in a recent interview on Toke Moments hosted by Toke Makinwa.

According to her, some married guys are managing their single life more successfully than single men in this day and age, she revealed, how some of them live lives that are completely apart from their marriage and their families.

She further disclosed that, for some of them, being single is an even simpler belief to hold than actual single men.

She said,

“Married men are doing single boy more than the real single boys, I love the married man that looked after their women and they’re not cheaters but the ones that hide their kids hide their wives, I remembered when I went to the club I met a man, very sexy guy like this he was talking to me as I hear you look so good what’s your name, I was so lost in his eyes, my name is Joyce, I was just looking at him, as I was looking I saw ring, I said is that a wedding ring he said it’s for fashion and the black woman in me, I said don’t lie, he said ok I’m married, I said you met in the club you renounced your vows”

Watch the interview below,