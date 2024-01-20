BBNaija’s Boma Expresses Concern On Three Distressing Things About Being An Actor In Nigeria

Boma Martins Akpore, the Big Brother Naija star, has expressed concern about three issues that filmmakers face in Nigeria.

He is an actor who has acted in several notable Nollywood movies, such as Brotherhood, Kesari the King and many others.

In a recent interview, Boma outlined certain disadvantages of filming in Nigeria, as well as issues that need to be addressed.

This interview was conducted with Nollywire.

Boma began by talking about how he currently views Nollywood.

“The government has to help us with more funds because with more funds, we can do better stories. And we need a little bit more organization. But I must say we’re doing great for the things we have and what we’ve been able to achieve. It’s not easy in this part of the world because we don’t have as much support as they do in the Western world.”

In addition to discussing the need for better organisation and some negative things that the Industry still need to solve, the reality TV star turned actor emphasised three crucial areas:

BOMA: [1.] The way we deal with contracts here, it’s a joke. Like black and white. If you’re supposed to do a job, the way they’re supposed to go about it, there’s still a lot of unprofessionalism in those areas. People cancel contracts, actors not showing up, taking monies.

[2.] Producers removing actors last minute without you being aware. Imagine you’re supposed to be in a job, and the job has gone on and you’re not part of the job and you’ve canceled your calendar. It doesn’t make sense. So it’s still a joke here. Breaching of contracts

[3.] Timing too. Set is supposed to start at 9, I get on set, they say “this is Nigeria,” I don’t know what I’m in.