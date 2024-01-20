Naira Marley Comes Under Fire After Acknowledging Late Mohbad In New Song

Naira Marley, the head of Marlian Records, dropped a new song amid the turmoil surrounding the passing of his former signee, Mohbad.

Recall that a few months ago, Naira Marley’s former signatory passed away, leading to the singer and his associates’ detention. They were released from custody after a period of time.

According to his Instagram profile, the controversial musician released a new song accompanied with a video, titled “Wahala” in a recent development.

“Wahala out now 🔥🔥 Most of them lon shote. Don’t mind dem,” he captioned the post.

Some of his admirers criticised Naira Marley for trying to get popularity by mentioning Mohbad in the song, while others praised the song’s artistry.

See some comments…

Jaja Band reacted: “This format don’t cast, make im forget am already.“

ay_writes stated: “God will eventually pay back the pain u caused mohbad after the bullying and beating till his death. Watch out, you will sow what u reap maybe not today but u will.”

Okwudili said: “He just wants to use Mobad to make money again, this guy knows what he’s doing.”

Lil Smart, his former record label signee, reacted:“Don’t let them kill you, then ask God for forgiveness.”

MetroBlog stated: “Him and Sam Larry, his colleague, need to be reprimanded.”

SEE POST: