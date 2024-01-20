Ritualist Beheads Woman In Adamawa Hotel, Flees With Head

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command, have arrested some suspects in connection with the beheading of a young lady, allegedly killed for ritual in one of the hotels in Yola.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Friday.

Nguroje stated that three employees of the hotel who were on duty when the incident occurred have also been detained by the police.

He said: “The command has so far apprehended three staff members of the hotel and recovered drug and handset of the lady.”

Meanwhile, the deceased was said to be a married woman who just got separated from her husband.

However, the command’s spokesman told PUNCH that her ex-husband, Auwal Garba, on Friday, identified the remains of his estranged wife, deposited at the Specialist Hospital.

Garba, who confirmed the identity of the deceased as Bilkisu Alhaji Idi to the police, said she was his wife, whom he had married about six years ago.

The command’s spokesman said: “He said the union produced one child but due to some irreconcilable differences he divorced her in December, 2023.

“The deceased even called him on the day she was killed at Happy Day Guest Inn, that she wanted to talk to her child, but he informed her that the child is with his grand mother.”