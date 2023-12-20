Adamawa: Man Kills Court Clerk Sent To Summon Him

One Linus Dimas in Adamawa State, has reportedly killed a court clerk sent to summon him.

The suspect was said to have declined a sub​poe​na served on him by one Yauba Usman, a bailiff, and subsequently stabbed him to death

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, on Tuesday.

The statement noted that Dimas, 43, a resident of Kugama Wuro Jibir, Mayo Belwa Local Government Area, committed the crime on Monday, December 18.

It disclosed that its operatives arrested the suspect on Monday,

“The suspect, on December 18, 2023, rejected court summons served on him by Yauba Usman, a staff of Nasarawo Jereng Area Court and stabbed him severally with a knife, thereby inflicting deep cuts on him,” the statement read.

The Police added that the court clerk was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The Commissioner of Police directs that the case be discreetly investigated,” the statement added.