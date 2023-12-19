Rivers: Policeman Shoots Self After Accidentally Killing Colleague

A policeman, Inspector Nelson Abuante, has accidentally shot dead his colleague, identified as Inspector Monday Gbaramana.

According to Punch, Abuante killed his contemporary during an attempt to arrest a suspect in Rivers State.

It’s gathered that the incident happened at Nyogor-Lueku, Khana Local Government Area of the State.

He was said to have taken his own life too after his colleague gave up the ghost.

The two officers attached to Taabaa Division, reportedly went to Nyogor-Lueku to arrest one Akere Akpobari over some allegations made against him by his mother.

Akere was said to have resisted the arrest, leading to a fierce physical confrontation between him and the two Inspectors.

In the ensuing melee, Abuante was said to have mistakenly shot Gbaramana. He died from the gunshot injury while being rushed to the hospital.

“In the course of the altercation, Inspector Nelson Abuante mistakenly shot Gbaramana and he sustained serious injuries. So, Abuante and Akere’s mother tried to rush the injured officer to the hospital,” a source was quoted as saying .

But, on the way to the hospital, the car conveying them ran out of fuel and Inspector Monday died in the process.

“Immediately Abuante discovered that his colleague had died, he carried his gun and shot himself to death,” the source added.

The bodies of the two officers had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said investigations were ongoing into the incident.

“Yes, the incident happened. We are investigating to unravel what really happened,” she said.