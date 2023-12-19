Tonto Dikeh Shows Support For Iyabo Ojo Over N500m Lawsuit By Naira Marley

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has declared her support for colleague, Iyabo Ojo over N500m lawsuit from Naira Marley.

Recall that on 14th of December, 2023, Azeez Adeshina Fashola—better known by his stage name, Naira Marley filed a lawsuit against Iyabo.

He threatened legal action that could cost N500 million in damages unless the actress issued a public apology, claiming that the mother of two had defamed him by posting malicious and false information about him on her Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo responded to it by filing a N1 billion counterclaim, stating that the singer, through his attorney, had never thought it was important to serve her the lawsuit in private because it was being shared online.

The movie star, who is demanding N1 billion from the singer for purposefully misleading the public, is calling this blackmail.

Tonto declared that they would finish it together on her Instagram page, expressing support for her.

Tonto Dikeh wrote: “We started together, we end it together. Regardless”.

