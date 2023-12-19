Why I Dropped Out Of Medical School In My Final Year – Peruzzi Opens Up

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Peruzzi, has opened up on reasons he left medical school during his last year of study.

On the Zero Conditions Podcast, the musician talked about his psychological exhaustion after studying medicine and surgery in Ukraine.

He adamantly stated that he wanted to follow his passion for music after completing the course.

“I got tired for real, for real. I never felt like that in my life. I was done, like everything about me, in my head, I was done with medicine. And that was when I was about to start my final year so it was a lot. I had written my first MD already at the time. It wasn’t about how long I had left at the time, it was about me not wanting to do anything again. I didn’t want to do it anymore,” said Peruzzi.

Peruzzi attended Odesa National University in Ukraine until his fifth year, when the pressure of Medical School became too much for him, prompting him to return to Nigeria.

He was able to tell his mother how he had been feeling at school and why he wanted to return, and she set one condition for his return.

READ MORE: “I’m Human, A Christian And I Serve In A Real Church” – Spyro Reacts After Getting Dragged For Carol Performance At Church

He continued; “I really got tired, my entire being was tired so I left on the first of January and I didn’t even have my passport, I had lost it. So I went to the embassy and they gave me a travel letter because I needed to leave that urgently. When I got back the only person I told was my mum. I was able to explain how bad I was feeling and she said I should make sure to come back with my school result and everything from the first year to show that I was in school so I did.”

He couldn’t tell his father why he was back in Nigeria, and his mother hadn’t informed him either. Peruzzi then informed the podcast hosts that members of his father’s church had begun to murmur among themselves at the time that he had dropped out because he was home during a non-holiday season.

Despite dropping out, the singer appears to have no remorse about his decision.