“Igbos Have Accepted Tinubu As President, We Appeal For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release” — Ohanaeze

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has said that the Igbo people in the country have accepted President Bola Tinubu as the constitutionally elected President of Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu, however, appealed for the release of the leader of the deposed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the leader of Igbo-socio cultural group led this out in an interview with Arise Television on Sunday.

He believes Tinubu could play a crucial role in facilitating the release of the incarcerated Kanu to promote peace in the South-East region.

He said: “The whole of our people, the political class, the religious class, all of them. And as a leader of Igbos, part of my mandate is to see that Nnamdi Kanu is released. And I have made the appeal to the President. I’ve even sought an appointment to meet the President with some leaders of the South-East, and the President has been very busy.

“I believe that once he’s free, he will invite us because he has been busy attending to so many national and international matters. He will see us because, no doubt, South-East, the Igbos, we are part of Nigeria, we are committed to Nigeria, we believe in Nigeria, we have, over the years, made contributions to the building of Nigeria.

“So, if we cry to our leader, the President, to say this is our problem, I believe he will definitely listen to us.”

“Igbos in all the various states in Nigeria have now accepted Tinubu as our President, and we have pledged, and I say that on behalf of our people, that we are going to give Tinubu every support. But we expect Tinubu to look at this problem we have. We expect him to solve this problem, which all of us are talking about.”