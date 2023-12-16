“Govt Has Right To Demolish Buildings” – Ohanaeze Tells Igbos In Lagos

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Emanuel Iwuanyanwu, has urged Igbos whose houses were demolished in the Abule Ado area of Lagos not to cry over the development.

Iwuanyanwu added that the government has the right to bring down any building for the public interest.

The Ohanaeze chieftain made this known during his visit to grieve with the Igbos in the community, on Saturday.

He said: “The government has the right to demolish for public interest, but the affected citizens should be compensated. There’s no need to cry over split milk.

“In any country, citizens’ rights are sacred, Senator Umeh has briefed me, but I came here to know the main issue. What we are going to fight for are our rights. You only build a country based on the truth.”

“We have decided to set up an Igbo relief agency where every aggrieved Igbo would be funded.

“I will also advise communities to treat Igbos fairly because we are peace loving and we are the highest indigenous people that are adding to the GDP of the nation,”