El-Rufai Becomes Gbobaniyi Of Ijebu Land

Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of Kaduna, has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of Gbobaniyi of Ijebu land.

The Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, conferred the former Governor with the title on Saturday.

Jimi Lawal, a former governorship hopeful in Ogun State and his wife, Maryam, were also conferred with chieftaincy titles by the monarch.

The former Governor is the first person outside the South-West to be conferred with chieftaincy title by the monarch in his nearly 64-year reign.

El-Rufai served as Kaduna Governor between 2015 and 2023.

READ ALSO: “Govt Has Right To Demolish Buildings” – Ohanaeze Tells Igbos In Lagos

Reacting prior to his installation, El-Rufai wrote via X , “I am pleased to announce that on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland will honour my brother and confidant Otunba Jimi Lawal with two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife Maryam Lawal.

“I also am privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognised as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this.”