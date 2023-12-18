“I’m Human, A Christian And I Serve In A Real Church” – Spyro Reacts After Getting Dragged For Carol Performance At Church

Spyro, a well-known Afropop artist, has spoken out about his Christian beliefs in response to Nigerians criticising him for his performance at a church Christmas carol.

Bolaji Idowu, the lead pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre and a well-known musician, was earlier berated by Nigerians.

Apparently, many weren’t all too happy with a secular musician performing in church.

Making his stance clear, he noted that he is a human like everyone and should be allowed to participate in the church activities.

According to him, he has been worshipping at Harvesters church for well over 7 years and serve in two departments there.

He further mentioned that he is a devoted Christian who serves in a real church, regardless of his status as a Nigerian Afropop singer.

Spyro said, “Just saw myself and pastor B has been getting dragged because I did a drama ministration I’m church 🤷🏽‍♂️

Let me make something’s very clear!!

1. I’ve been a member of Harvesters for well over 7 years, and I serve in two departments

2. The clip making rounds on social media is off a drama I took part of at our annual carol service called Fantasia

3. The Carol was completely FREE for all. The tickets were free!

4. Because I am a celebrity doesn’t make me human?? I can serve God like the rest of you naw l

So pls understand that I am Human, a Christian and I serve in a real church!!!”

See post below …