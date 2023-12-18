Over 3,900 Teachers Fail 2023 Qualifying Exam — TRCN

A total 3,963 teachers who sat for the November 2023 diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers across the country have failed the test organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN).

Speaking with journalists during an interactive session on Monday, Josiah Ajiboye, the TRCN’s Registrar of the TRCN, who gave the breakdown said that the council will continue to work towards the improvement of the teaching profession in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Over 90% Of Private School Teachers In South-West Unqualified – TRCN

“A total of 15,753 sat the examination in 38 Centres across the country, out of this, we have 10,636 that passed which is about 72.9 per cent and those that failed are 3,963.”

According to him, other candidates were absent while others had results cancelled due to examination malpractices.

The examination is conducted by the TRCN to test the professional knowledge of those in the teaching profession.