“Please Help Me Beg Him” – Harrysong Calls Out Kcee Over Unpaid Debt, Royalties

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, better known by his stage name Harrysong, has called out former Five Star music boss, Kcee over unpaid debt and royalties.

The musician pleaded with Kcee on Instagram to refund his money and release his music.

He also mentioned the songs, such as Reggae Blues, Baba for the Girls, Samankwe, and all of his hits, from which Kcee has received 100% royalties.

Harrysong pleaded with Kcee to take his cut and give him what was rightfully his.

He mentioned that he began his post by begging because he knows Kcee is a bully, referring to him as the power mike.

He begged God not to let another man reap the benefits of his labor.

Harrysong wrote: “I’m Here To beg you all to help me and follow me Beg Kingsley Okonkwo, known as kcee. To refund my money and release my songs At least, he can take his percentage, and give me wat is rightfully mine, For more than 7 years now, he’s been the one collecting 100 percent of my Royaltie from Reggea blues, baba for the girls, samankwe, better Pikin, Ofeshe, (all my big songs). He collects one hundred percent of all royalties, it’s not fair. my I started this by begging, na beg I Dey beg am, I know he likes to bully, he’s the power mike, help me beg him, the songs are mine, he should at least be fair to give me wat is rightfully mine. May God not let us work, and another man just be reaping our hard end sweet in Jesus name.”

SEE POST: