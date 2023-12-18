“I Was Inspired After Speaking With Portable” – MC Oluomo

The National Union of Road Transport Workers’s boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has revealed that he was inspired after conversing with controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka, Portable.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that MC Oluomo took to his Instagram page, stating that he had the pleasure of hosting a surprise visit from the renowned street hip-hop artiste at his home on Sunday.

Recall that the singer made headlines during the weekend over his performance at a Celestial Church.

Speaking on Portable’s visit, MC Oluomo said that they conversed on diverse topics, including the upcoming Oshodi Day event scheduled for the 26th of December.

He said that Portable’s insightful perspectives on the event and his music left him feeling inspired and he now eagerly awaits the singer’s performance at the event.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I had the pleasure of hosting a surprise visit from the renowned hip-hop artist Portable at my home.

“Our engaging conversation touched on diverse topics, including the eagerly anticipated Oshodi Day event scheduled for the 26th of December.

“Portable’s insightful perspectives on the event and his music left me feeling inspired. Our exchange about Oshodi Day heightened my anticipation, and I eagerly await his performance at the event.”