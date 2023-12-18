Man City Face Copenhagen, Arsenal Take On Porto In UCL Last 16 (See Full List)

Holders Manchester City will play Copenhagen in the last round 16 of the Champions League, while Arsenal face Porto.

Danish league’s winners, Copenhagen, who finished above Manchester United in their group, reached the knockout stage for the first time since 2011.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the first legs will take place on 13-14 or 20-21 February and the second on 5-6 or 12-13 March.

It was gathered that Pep Guardiola’s side and Arsenal are seeded, meaning they will play the second leg at home.

Record 14-time winners Real Madrid meet RB Leipzig, while Inter Milan – runners-up last season – play Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich face Lazio.

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen and his Italian club, Napoli will also be meeting, Laliga giant, Barcelona.

The final takes place at Wembley on 1 June.

FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)